Sound Credit Union unveils new Alderwood branch

Tacoma-based Sound Credit Union ushered in a new era this week with the launch of its new Alderwood branch location in Lynnwood. The Alderwood location not only serves local members as a fully functioning financial branch but is also Sound’s new northern headquarters.

On Monday, Sound Credit Union officials joined Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Lynnwood Chamber President and CEO Linda Jones to mark the occasion with an informal ribbon cutting.

“As a growing credit union, our mission is to help individuals and small businesses across the diverse communities we serve realize their dreams,” said Sound Credit Union President and CEO Don Clark Jr. “Our new northern headquarters represents a big step forward. We are providing localized resources, tailored services, and support for our members. When we open a new branch, it’s important to us that we connect and invest in the local community. It’s just one of the many ways we exemplify our motto, “Invested in We.”

The newly renovated 12,412-square-foot space, located at 2502 196th St. S.W., includes a full-service branch with concierge desks and private meeting spaces. Sound has more than 8,500 members and more than 500 business members within five miles of the new location, which is an hour north of its Tacoma headquarters. The new location also includes office space for more than 30 employees, reflecting Sound’s commitment to establishing a presence and creating jobs in and around Lynnwood.

In addition to serving members and small businesses, Sound Credit Union said it is is deepening its relationships with community organizations, including the Foundation for Edmonds School District, United Way of Snohomish County, Northwest Washington American Red Cross (Everett), Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County, and the Lynnwood Food Bank. Sound donates food and backpacks to these community organizations to address inequity and food insecurity in the region.