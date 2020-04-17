Sound Storage holding PPE donation drive through May 15

Sound Storage announced Friday it would be collecting personal-protective equipment (PPE) at its Lynnwood location through May 15 to donate to health care workers.

The personal-storage company will be collecting PPE and other critical supplies for frontline healthcare workers and first responders in high-risk environments battling COVID-19.

Donations are being accepted at its Lynnwood location at 16429 20th Ave. W.

“We are asking our communities to come together to help us put these essential items into the hands of caregivers during this national shortage so they can remain healthy and on the job,” said Sound Storage spokesperson Derek Hines.

In order to maintain proper social distancing, donation boxes will be located outside of both locations’ office doors during normal business hours.

Donations are also accepted at Sound Storage’s Mill Creek location at 4012 148th St. S.W. For more information, visit the company’s donations page.