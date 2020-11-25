Sound Transit announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

Sound Transit will be making service reductions for the upcoming holiday weekend, including limited Sounder trains the day after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day service

Sounder commuter rail will not operate.

ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.

Day after Thanksgiving service

Sounder service will operate on a modified schedule the day after Thanksgiving.

There will be no service on the Sounder North line.

Other service is as follows:

ST Express buses and will operate regular weekday service.

Link light rail will operate on Saturday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.