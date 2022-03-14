Sound Transit asks for public feedback on Everett link extension, north operations facility

Sound Transit on Monday launched a public engagement period for the Everett Link Extension project. The public can weigh in on the initial results from technical analysis on the potential stations, route and Operations and Maintenance Facility North locations. Community members can learn more and provide feedback through April 3 at everettlink.participate.online.

The Everett Link Extension includes 16 miles of elevated and at-grade light rail from the Lynnwood City Center Station to Everett Station. It includes six new Link stations at West Alderwood, Ash Way, Mariner, SW Everett Industrial Center, SR 526/Evergreen and Everett Station. A seventh, as-yet-unfunded station at SR 99/Airport Road will also be studied during the planning process. In addition, the project includes a new operations and maintenance facility along the alignment in Snohomish County. This facility will support the overall Link light rail system and is scheduled to open in 2034.

According to a Sound Transit news release, the online open house will provide information on the Everett Link Extension project such as:

Updates on outreach activities and what Sound Transit has heard so far.

Initial results of technical analysis on the stations, route and OMF North alternatives.

Throughout the alternative development process, Sound Transit said it will continue to solicit public feedback. At the end of this process, Sound Transit and the Federal Transit Administration will conduct environmental review of the project and will conduct public, tribal and agency outreach.

The latest analysis is part of the alternative development process for the Everett Link Extension, targeted to open in Everett in 2037. This target schedule requires an estimated $600 million in additional funding and/or savings, and Sound Transit said it will examine all options for opening service on this timeline. However, if additional funding and/or reduced project costs cannot be secured, the agency said, the timeframe that is affordable to open service to SW Everett Industrial Center is 2037 and opening service from there to Everett Station is 2041.

More information, including maps of the representative project, is available at www.soundtransit.org/everettlink.