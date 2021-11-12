Sound Transit cancels Everett-Seattle commuter train service Friday due to landslide potential

Sound Transit said Thursday it is canceling its Sounder N Line commuter train service between Everett and Seattle on Friday, Nov. 12. The agency described it as “a precautionary action” due to the expected high level of rainfall, which could potentially cause a landslide.
Passengers are encouraged to take existing regular bus service as an alternative to N Line train service between Everett and Seattle.
You can see a list of bus alternatives here.
