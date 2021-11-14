Sound Transit cancels Nov. 15 Everett-Seattle commuter train service due to landslide potential

Sound Transit said Sunday it is canceling its Sounder commuter rail N Line service between Everett and Seattle Monday, Nov. 15 as a precautionary measure due to the potential for landslides generated by expected heavy rainfall. The service was also canceled Friday, Nov. 12 for the same reason.

Passengers are encouraged to take existing regular bus service as an alternative to N Line train service between Everett and Seattle.

You can see a list of bus alternatives here.