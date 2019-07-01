Sound Transit: No Sounder trains on July 4th holiday; buses and rail on Sunday schedule

Sound Transit said its Sounder trains will not operate this Thursday, July 4th holiday. ST Express and Link light rail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

More holiday schedule information can be found at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses and Link light rail can be found at www.soundtransit.org.

Riders can also sign up to receive automatic text or email service alerts for Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett, Sounder Seattle-Tacoma, Tacoma Link or ST Express at www.soundtransit.org/schedule/rider-alerts.