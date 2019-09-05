Sound Transit offering free mulch in Shoreline on Saturday

In conjunction with early work being done for the Lynnwood Link extension, Sound Transit and contractors Stacy & Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman JV and Interwest Construction Inc. will be offering free mulch to the public Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mulch will be available at the site of the future Shoreline North/185th Street Station, on the east side of Interstate 5.

Approximately 1,000 yards of mulch will be available. For comparison, a pickup truck can hold about three yards of mulch.

Any member of the public is welcome to come for the mulch. Members of the public not bringing a pickup truck should bring containers. There is no limit to the amount anyone can take. The contractors will be available to help shovel the mulch onto trucks or into containers.

The mulch is a byproduct of the tree removal being done in preparation for construction of light rail to Lynnwood. Approximately 5,300 trees are being removed and will be replaced by 20,000 trees when construction is completed. The trees being removed are also being used for timber, compost and other wood by-products. More information about Sound Transit’s tree replacement program is available here.

For more information, contact Sound Transits public information officer John Gallagher at 206-689-4980 or [email protected] org.