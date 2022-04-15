Sound Transit offering Mariners game day Sounder trains April 17

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running for the Seattle Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, April 17 against the Houston Astros.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The inbound train from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/mariners.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a day pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and day passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. More information is available atorcacard.com.

All Sound Transit passengers must wear face coverings in compliance with the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) mandate.

Parking is available at all Sounder stations, as well as the Northgate Link light rail station.