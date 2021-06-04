Sound Transit planning overnight closure of 44th Ave W June 7 for light rail work

Sound Transit’s contractor will close a portion of 44th Avenue West between 200th and 204th Streets Southwest overnight Monday, June 7. This work is to complete a concrete pour for the Lynnwood Link light rail trackway across 44th Avenue West.
This work will take place from midnight to 5 a.m. to minimize impact to businesses and the community.
