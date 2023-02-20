Sound Transit closures along 200th St SW and 48th Ave W set to start Feb. 22

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 22, Sound Transit’s contractor plans to begin work along the eastbound right lane on 200th Street Southwest — between 52nd and 48th Avenues West — and the southbound right lane on 48th Avenue West between 200th Street Southwest and the Lynnwood Transit Center bus loop.

The sidewalk on the south side of 200th Street Southwest and the west side of 48th Avenue West will also be closed. Driveway access will be maintained. Work will last approximately 12 weeks, and is part of phase One construction on the Transit and Traffic Circulation Improvements Project.