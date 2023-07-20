Sound Transit plans closure of EB Alderwood Mall Boulevard July 20-21

Starting Thursday, July 20, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to begin demolition and paving work on Alderwood Mall Boulevard. This work will require the full closure of eastbound Alderwood Mall Boulevard, just east of 44th Avenue West.

Westbound Alderwood Mall Boulevard will remain open. Detours will be provided (see map).

The work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21.