Sound Transit plans nighttime lane closures of southbound I-5 near Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace

To establish safe work zones for Lynnwood Link Light Rail construction, Sound Transit’s contractor will be implementing nighttime traffic controls including southbound lane and on-ramp/off-ramp closures on I-5 from 44th Avenue West to 220th Street Southwest for re-striping and concrete barrier setting.

Drivers should expect delays and consider using alternate routes during construction. Plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time to reach your destination, Sound Transit advises.

Here are the dates, times and details:

Friday, Aug. 16

• 1st right lane 9 p.m.-9 a.m.

• 2nd right lane 10 p.m.-9 a.m.

• 3rd right lane 11:59 p.m.-6 a.m.

• 44th on-ramp 10 p.m.-7 a.m.

• 220th off-ramp 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 19

• 1st right lane 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

• 2nd right lane 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

• 44th on-ramp 10 p.m.-4:30 a.m.

• 220th off-ramp 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

• 1st right lane 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

• 2nd right lane 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

• 220th off-ramp 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

To learn more, contact Outreach Specialist Kurt Workman, [email protected] or 206-398-5300.

After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395.