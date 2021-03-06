Sound Transit recruiting for Citizen Oversight Panel

Sound Transit is accepting applications from volunteers interested in overseeing a transformation for transportation in our region. Interested parties must be willing to volunteer time to attend two daytime meetings per month in Seattle with options to participate via teleconference.

The 15-member Citizen Oversight Panel works to ensure Sound Transit meets its commitments to voters as it builds and operates a regional bus, light rail, and commuter rail system. Qualified applicants must: 1) Be a registered voter within the Sound Transit District and reside and/or work in Snohomish County; 2) Have experience/skills in one or more areas related to the panel’s responsibilities; 3) Commit to a four-year term and able to attend meetings twice each month. Currently meetings are held virtually from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Sound Transit actively seeks to include persons from diverse backgrounds and professional areas of expertise to support agency oversight, planning, and operations. Persons of color and women are encouraged to apply.

For an application, visit www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/panels-committees/citizen-oversight-panel/how-to-apply. You can submit an application online or you can download and return your completed application to Sound Transit Board Chair Kent Keel, 401 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98104-2826 or email theboard@soundtransit.org. Applications will be considered as they are received.

Created in 1997, the Citizen Oversight Panel independently monitors Sound Transit and acts in an oversight capacity to the Sound Transit Board of Directors. Members of the Board’s Executive Committee will review and recommend candidates. Confirmation of new members will come from the full board.