Sound Transit seeks community input in prioritizing future transit projects with new survey

Sound Transit is seeking community input regarding future projects in response to recent financial challenges.

The transit authority is asking Lynnwood and Snohomish County residents for “critical” feedback to ensure that the county’s needs are included in the realignment process.

In response to an affordability gap, the Sound Transit Board is considering changes to schedules and plans for transit expansions that are not yet under construction. With this survey, Sound Transit aims to understand which future Link light rail, Sounder and bus projects are most important to the community.

The survey can be accessed here and is available in multiple langues including Spanish, Korean and Russian.