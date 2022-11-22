Sound Transit seeks feedback on Orca Lift $1 fare pilot

Earlier this year, Sound Transit reduced the one-way Orca Lift fare on all Sound Transit services from $1.50 to $1 as part of a six-month pilot project. The agency is now conducting a brief survey and service area-wide public engagement process to gather feedback and help develop a fare equity analysis to support a possible board decision on making this a permanent fare change.

The public can take the Orca Lift $1 fare pilot survey here.

The survey is available through Dec. 9. It is also available in Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Russian, Korean, and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese, which can all be accessed via the main survey page.