Sound Transit seeks ideas on transit-oriented development in Lynnwood

Sound Transit is asking the public to participate in an online survey to share community priorities on future transit-oriented development in Lynnwood. The agency owns land next to the future Lynnwood City Center Station that will be available for development after Link light rail construction is complete in 2024.

The land is now being used as temporary parking for the Lynnwood Transit Center while the future Lynnwood City Center light rail station is being built. Once the Lynnwood City Center Station opens in 2024, Sound Transit plans to make this land available for transit-oriented development. The agency is requesting community feedback to help create a vision for future development near the Lynnwood City Center light rail station, focused on the opportunities created through easy access to transit.

The online survey is available now through Dec. 21 at www.LynnwoodTOD.com. The survey will be available in English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.

A summary of the survey responses will be shared in an online open house in spring 2022, which will also include additional opportunities to provide feedback. The information collected from the community will help identify priorities for how the property gets developed.

More information on Sound Transit’s transit-oriented development program is available at www.soundtransit.org/TOD

More information on the Lynnwood Link project and public involvement process is available at www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension.