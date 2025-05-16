Sound Transit seeks input on Everett Link extension

From May 15 to June 29, Sound Transit invites the public to give their input on nonmotorized station access allowance projects for the Everett Link extension. Whether you walk, bike or roll, tell Sound Transit what would improve your journey to future Everett Link light rail stations. People can provide input either through an interactive map or survey, which are available starting today, or at a public meeting.

The Everett Link Extension will add 16 miles of light rail and six new stations connecting Snohomish County residents to the regional light rail network. The project will connect the communities of Lynnwood, unincorporated Snohomish County and Everett. Sound Transit is also studying an additional provisional station in the planning process (provisional stations are funded for planning, but not currently for design or construction).

There will be an in-person meeting on June 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cascade High School, 801 E. Casino Rd. in Everett. A virtual meeting will also be held on June 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The link to the virtual meeting is available on the public survey website.

This project will also include Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North, a facility to support Link light rail operations.

For more information about the Everett Link extension, visit the Sound Transit website.