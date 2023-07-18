Sound Transit seeks public comment on Transit Development Plan

Sound Transit is seeking public comment on its proposed Transit Development Plan, which is now available online.

Under state law, the agency is required to prepare a six-year transit development plan, as well as conduct a public hearing. The Transit Development Plan contains details on the agency’s goals (and how they align with state and local long-range priorities), performance measures and targets, planned capital improvements and operating changes for the next six years and a multiyear financial plan overview.

A public hearing will be held at Union Station, located at 401 S. Jackson St., or virtually through WebEx, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

In order to comment at the public hearing, you will need to sign up in advance. If you wish to comment in person, you must sign-up ahead of time on a sign-up sheet outside of the board room. If you wish to comment virtually, you will need to sign-up ahead of time through the board’s comment form linked below.

The sign-up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

To participate in the public hearing via computer or smart phone, visit this link. The WebEx software requires that you enter a name, email address, and the meeting password. Sound Transit will not verify this information or use it to contact you. The password is automatically entered in the field for you, but if it is missing, please enter the following password: Agency

To join the meeting via audio only, call 415-655-0002 or 206-207-1700, then enter access code: 2489 004 2695 and password: 243629.

The video and audio connections will be available during the hearing. The meeting will be recorded and posted to the SoundTransit.org website 24 to 48 hours after the meeting.

For information in alternative formats, call 800-889-6368 / TTY: 711 (do not use TTY Relay) or email main@soundtransit.org Please direct requests for an accommodation to participate in a public meeting to organizers of the meeting.