Sound Transit seeks public feedback on 2026 service plan by Nov. 7

Survey and details for potential future ST Express bus service changes open now through Nov. 7

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more and provide feedback about proposed changes to future ST Express bus service.

By the end of 2026, Link light rail will provide expanded service to many communities across the Central Puget Sound region. To maximize the benefits of this new service, Sound Transit is developing a plan to change some ST Express Routes to improve regional mobility.

The 2026 Service Plan survey is open from Oct. 6 to Nov. 7. Riders are asked to provide their feedback on proposed changes ST Express service, including a new overnight bus service.

The public can learn more about the 2026 Service Plan at http://www.soundtransit.org/2026serviceplan

The website and survey are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Korean, Tagalog and Russian.