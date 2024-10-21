Sound Transit seeks public feedback on proposed ST Express fare change

Sound Transit is considering changing the current ST Express bus fare, reducing the full adult fare from $3.25 to $3. The move would align the ST Express bus fare with the new Link light rail flat fare.

We are inviting the public to share their views in a survey now available online. Participating in the survey helps Sound Transit create a more accurate and equitable picture of what works for our riders. The survey will be available through Nov. 4.

As our transit systems expand, we need a simplified trans-regional system. Changing the ST Express bus fare would streamline our fares across transportation modes, supporting the ST Board policy “to encourage transit ridership through equitable and simple pricing.”

More information about the proposed fare change is available at the Sound Transit website.

Contact John Gallagher for more information: (203) 300-1597 or john.gallagher@soundtransit.org