Sound Transit service changes taking effect Sept. 19 and Oct. 2

Sound Transit riders will see significant changes in service in the coming weeks, starting on Sept. 19 and culminating with the opening of the Northgate Link extension on Oct. 2.

In addition to service changes, riders will see changes in the way that Sound Transit lines are named. Link becomes the 1 Line, Tacoma Link becomes the T Line, Sounder South becomes the S Line and Sounder North becomes the N Line.

The opening of the Northgate Link extension on Oct.2 will add three new stations in north Seattle, including Northgate, Roosevelt and U District. As a result of the opening, southbound ST Express buses on routes 511, 512, and 513 will now end at Northgate station. ST Express route 522 will now end at Roosevelt Station. ST Express routes 542 and 556 will end at the U District Station. Riders on these routes can then transfer to the 1 Line to reach their final destination.

October service changes

510 – Everett to Seattle: Adding a stop at the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station to allow transfers to 511/512/513 for access to Northgate Station. Route 510 continues to downtown Seattle for those who do not wish to transfer. Effective Monday, Oct. 4.

511 – Ash Way to Northgate: Route ends at the new Northgate Station, and frequency increases. Effective Monday, Oct. 4.

512 – Everett to Northgate: No longer stops at the NE 145th Street Freeway Station and the NE 45th Street Station. The route ends at Northgate Station, and frequency increases. Effective Saturday, Oct. 2.

513 – Seaway Transit Center to Northgate: New stops at Ash Way and Lynnwood Transit Center. The route ends at Northgate Station, and frequency increases. Effective Monday, Oct. 4.

522 – Woodinville to Roosevelt: The route ends at Roosevelt Station, and weekend frequency increases. Effective Saturday, Oct. 2.

532 – Everett to Bellevue: Schedule adjustments. Effective Monday, Oct. 4.

535 – Lynnwood to Bellevue: Midday frequencies restored to 30 minutes. Effective Saturday, Oct. 2.

542 – Redmond to U District: The route ends at U District Station. Effective Saturday, Oct. 2.

556 – Issaquah to U District: Service restored between U District Station and Issaquah via Bellevue. Service operates in peak periods every 30 minutes, Monday through Friday. Effect Monday, Oct. 4

September service changes

Changes to Sounder and ST Express bus routes operated by Pierce Transit will be implemented on Sunday, Sept. 19 and Monday, Sept. 20. These include the addition of a roundtrip on the S Line. Train 1507 (2:35 p.m. from Seattle to Tacoma) and its corresponding reverse train (1520, 4:06 p.m. from Tacoma to Seattle) will be restored on Sept. 20, 2021.

In addition, ST Express routes 580 and 596 will each have a trip added to coincide with the restoration of S Line Train 1507. ST Express route 578 will add a late evening weekend departure from Seattle. Other ST Express routes will have minor adjustments to travel times.

Riders can find more information about the service changes, including how to transfer from ST Express buses to Link, at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/changes-affect-my-ride/service-changes

All Sound Transit passengers must wear face coverings in compliance with the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) mandate.