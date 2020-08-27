Sound Transit set to begin Scriber Creek Trestle installation Aug. 31

Sound Transit’s contractor is set to begin night work Monday, Aug. 31 to install a temporary trestle for light rail construction over Lynnwood’s Scriber Creek Trail between Interurban Trail and 200th Street Southwest. (See map.)

According to Sound Transit, the trestle is a temporary horizontal support to help build the trackway for the Lynnwood Link Extension. This trestle will be in place for two years while the trackway is completed, after which it will be removed.

The work, which will be Monday through Thursday night work only, will run from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 through Wednesday, Sept. 30 Scriber Creek Trail between Interurban Trail and 200th Street SW (see map).

Crews will use hand tools and welding to complete this work, and the contractor has obtained a noise variance to complete the trestle installation, Sound Transit said.