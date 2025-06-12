Sound Transit to begin 4-minute headway testing June 13 on 1 Line

Sound Transit said that on Friday, June 13 it will be conducting the first test of four-minute headways, a key step to ensure operational readiness for future interlined service on the 1 and 2 light rail lines between Lynnwood City Center and International District/Chinatown stations.

To conduct this test, 12 non-revenue, single-car trains will be slotted between 1 Line revenue-service trains running a weekday peak headway of 8 minutes. These single-car trains will pause for 20 seconds at each station but will not open their doors. Passengers should not attempt to board the out of service test trains.

Sound Transit does not anticipate any impacts to service during this initial test, but some features, including real-time information, may be unavailable as the system adjusts to an increased number of trains.

A language line is available to provide translation assistance for limited English proficiency persons at 800-823-9230.