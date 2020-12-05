Sound Transit to close 44th Avenue West for night work starting Dec. 6

Starting Sunday, Dec. 6, Sound Transit’s contractor will close a portion of 44th Avenue West between 200th and 204th Streets Southwest overnight to install falsework for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail trackway bridge across 44th Ave West. This work will take place at night over three weeks to minimize impact to businesses and the community.
The work will be conducted from midnight-5 a.m. on the following dates:
- Sunday, Dec. 6, through Thursday, Dec. 10
- Sunday, Dec. 13, through Thursday, Dec. 17
- Monday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, Jan. 7