Sound Transit to close 44th Avenue West overnight May 7 to move heavy equipment



Sound Transit said that 44th Avenue West will be closed overnight on Thursday night, May 7, so that its contractor can move a crane across 44th Avenue West. The crane will be used to begin the installation of foundations and columns for a section of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension.

The work is scheduled to run from 11:59 p.m. May 7 until 4 a.m. Friday, May 8.

To learn more, contact outreach specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395.