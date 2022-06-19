Sound Transit to close on- and off-ramps at 46th Ave W for light rail work starting June 20

The direct access on and off ramps from I-5 to the Lynnwood City Center Transit Station Park & Ride are scheduled to be closed overnight from Monday, June 20 through Thursday, July 14 — excluding weekends — so Sound Transit’s contractor can complete work on overhead operations at the transit center.

The work will run from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. The intersection of 46th Avenue West and the 48th Avenue West thru road will remain open during this closure.