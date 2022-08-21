Sound Transit to close two lanes of I-5, some on-ramps during light rail construction this week

Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound Interstate 5 between 220th and 228th Streets Southwest overnight this week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Montlake Terrace. The lanes will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.

The HOV direct access ramps will close nightly at 10 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. during the time frame of Monday, Aug. 22 through the morning of Friday, Aug. 26.

The 44th Avenue West on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close overnight this week, from 1-4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 23.