Sound Transit to hold public hearing Oct. 19 on 2024 Rail Service Plan

Sound Transit is holding a public hearing Thursday, Oct. 19 on phase 1 of the agency’s proposed 2024 Service Plan, the 2024 Rail Service Plan. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be a hybrid meeting via WebEx and in-person at Sound Transit’s Ruth Fisher Board Room

401 S. Jackson St.

Seattle, WA 98104

To participate in the public hearing via computer or smart phone, visit: soundtransit.webex.com/soundtransit/j.php?MTID=ma8832079c99d23cf8968c2064e5a428e. If a password is not already entered, enter the following: Agency.

To participate in the public hearing via phone: call 415-655-0001 or 206-207-1700, then enter access code: 2503 065 2287 and password: 243629.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Sound Transit’s 2024 Service Plan. Sound Transit continues to prepare to deliver new transit service to the region in 2024, including extending the light rail 1 Line to Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, a potential opening of 2 Line service between South Bellevue and Redmond Technology Stations, and adjusting ST Express service to provide connections to new Link light rail stations.

Phase 1 of the plan, which is the focus of the public hearing, describes the major rail service changes for 2024. Phase 2 of the Service Plan will be presented in early 2024 and will have a separate public hearing.

Information about the proposed plan is provided on the Sound Transit website.