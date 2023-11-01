Sound Transit to launch new fare compliance policy Nov. 15

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 15, Sound Transit said its fare ambassadors will issue violations to passengers found to be riding repeatedly without proof of payment. Fare ambassadors will continue to inform people about how to sign up for reduced fare programs and provide passenger service.

Sound Transit relies on fare revenue to operate its services. The Sound Transit Board approved the updated fare compliance policy last year. Under the updated policy, passengers without proof of payment will receive two warnings in a 12-month period. Warnings issued to passengers before Nov. 15 will be removed. All passengers will start with zero warnings.

On the third and fourth interactions without proof of payment, passengers will be issued violations that can be resolved with Sound Transit through non-monetary options such as an online class or engagement activity, or with a $50 fine for the third violation, and a $75 fine for the fourth. Information on how to resolve violations can be found here.

Repeat non-payment, which is five or more instances of riding without proof of payment in a 12-month period, will result in a civil infraction, which may be referred to the district court.

Passengers found riding without proof of payment must provide some form of identification for tracking purposes. ID can include:

Valid state-issued identification card or driver’s license

Valid military identification

Valid passport or passport card

Tribal enrollment card

Current school or employment identification card that displays the full name

Library card

Utility bill, paystub, bank statement, government check, or government document displaying full name and current address

Hunting or fishing license

Medicare, Medicaid or health insurance card

Passengers who do not provide valid ID will be asked to exit the train at the next station. Refusal to do so will result in a referral to security. Sound Transit said it is committed to seeking non-punitive solutions and will continue to refine its programs to prioritize assistance and education. Additional procedures are currently under development, including direct referrals to social service teams and photo-documentation for those without valid fare and ID. These procedures are not final and would be launched with more information at a future date.

In conjunction with the updated fare compliance policy, Sound Transit has implemented several programs to ensure everyone has access to fare. Sound Transit reduced ORCA LIFT fares for low-income passengers, continued its partnership with King County Metro to provide subsidized annual passes for qualified passengers, and made fares free for youth 18 and younger.

More information on Sound Transit’s Fare Ambassadors and fare engagement is here.