Sound Transit to run additional service for All-Star week; ride free July 10 and 11

Sound Transit is preparing to welcome the influx of visitors during All-Star week by running additional service on Link light rail as well as special Sounder game trains, with service on Link, Sounder and ST Express buses fare free on July 10 and 11.

In addition, passengers taking transit during All-Star week can find all the information they need in one place by visiting www.soundtransit.org/allstar The site includes a transit map for All-Star week, as well as links travel from Sea-Tac airport, information about safety and security, and a link to the agency’s easy-to-use Trip Planner.

Additional security personnel and Sound Transit staff will be available at stations to help passengers during All-Star Week. Even with extra service, trains will be crowded during peak times. In order for passengers to have the best riding experience, Sound Transit has posted tips to help riders next week and through the busy summer season. These include:

Sign up for service alerts

Spread out on platforms. The first and last cars are frequently less crowded.

Get to your destination early and leave later.

Consider alternative routes or other ways of getting around.

Following are details about service during All-Star week.

Link light rail service

Link trains will run regular service hours (5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday; 6 a.m. to midnight on Sunday). However, light rail will run more frequently on July 8, 10 and 11.

On those days, from 6 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m., trains will run every eight minutes. From 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., trains will run every 10 minutes, and then every 15 minutes from 10 p.m. until end of revenue service.

In addition, Sound Transit will run extra trains prior to and after the games in order to help move crowds.

Sounder Service

Sounder will run special event trains on July 10 and 11. On both days, the train from the north will depart Everett at 2:45 p.m. The train will stop at all Sounder N Line stations and arrive at King Street Station at 3:44 p.m.

The return trains will depart King Street station 45 minutes after the event ends.