Sound Transit to run additional service for Club World Cup

Sound Transit said it is preparing to welcome FIFA Club World Cup 2025 soccer attendees by running additional service on Link light rail as well as special Sounder game trains.

Passengers taking transit during the 10-day, six-game span can find all the information they need in one place by visiting www.soundtransit.org/worldcup.

Additional security personnel and Sound Transit staff will be available at stations to help passengers during FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Even with extra service, trains will be crowded during peak times. In order for passengers to have the best riding experience, Sound Transit has tips to help riders during FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and throughout the busy summer season. These include:

– Sign up for service alerts

– Spread out on platforms. The first and last cars are frequently less crowded.

– Get to your destination early and leave later.

– Consider alternative routes or other ways of getting around.

Following are details about service during FIFA Club World Cup 2025:

Link light rail service

There will be increased service on the 1 Line, post-game on Sunday, June 15 and all-day on June 23, with eight-minute headways, to both serve game attendees and our regular riders. As is typical for previous large events at the stadiums, additional trains will be on standby to manage demand and fill any service gaps throughout the tournament.

Sounder Service

For five of the six games, Sounder game trains will be added, and schedule adjustments will be made for some existing trains to serve the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Regular Sounder commuters should check schedules as timetables may have changed. There are no Sounder trains for the 7 p.m. Sunday, June 15, Botafogo vs. Sounders FC match. Earlier Sounder service to the Mariners home game will be provided.

Trains from Everett take about an hour to get to King Street Station. The trip is about an hour and 20 minutes from Lakewood. Full schedule details can be found on www.soundtransit.org/worldcup.

– For the weekday matches beginning at noon, Tuesday, June 17 (River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds) and Monday, June 23 (Sounders FC vs. Paris St. Germain), Sounder will leave Everett at 9:45 a.m., making all stops to King Street Station. The train from Lakewood via Tacoma departs at 9:26 a.m., making all station stops. Postgame, the train north to Everett will depart at 2:45 p.m. Southbound trains to Lakewood and Tacoma will follow the regular S Line schedule.

– For the Sounders FC vs. Atlético de Madrid match at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, Sounder will depart Everett at 12:45 p.m. making all stops to King Street Station. The train from Lakewood via Tacoma will depart at 12:26 p.m., making all station stops. The return train to Everett will depart at 5:45 p.m. Regularly scheduled train service will serve postgame travel to Tacoma and Lakewood.

– For the Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds match at noon on Saturday, June 21, Sounder will depart Everett at 9:45 a.m. making all stops to King Street Station. The northbound train from Lakewood will depart at 9:11 a.m. making all station stops to King Street Station. Postgame, return trains depart 45 minutes following the match.

– For the River Plate vs. Inter Milan match at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, Sounder will depart Everett at 3:45 p.m. making all station stops to King Street Station. Regularly scheduled Sounder trains will service the game from Tacoma (Lakewood riders can utilize ST Express buses) in the afternoon. Return trains will depart King Street Station at 8:45 p.m.

Sound Transit is also preparing to add ST Express service along key routes should conditions warrant and pausing any new work on the 1 Line that would disrupt service. Elevator and escalator modernization at the International District/Chinatown Station will continue. Elevator, escalator and other facilities technicians will also be teed up for rapid response should any issues emerge.

The agency said it is planning to welcome FIFA Club World Cup 2025 attendees to Seattle by working with local neighborhood organizations to provide information about the International District and Pioneer Square neighborhoods to encourage visitors to explore the area. Some examples include:

– Neighborhood electronic passports to encourage visitors to “check in” at local businesses and restaurants

– DJ and photo booths at the International District Station area

– Neighborhood ambassadors handing out local maps to navigate the area

– A Chinatown-International District food walk on June 21

Following FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Sound Transit plans to evaluate similar activities and strategies for the FIFA World Cup 26. New light rail service to the Eastside and Federal Way is planned to open prior to the FIFA World Cup 26.