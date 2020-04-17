Sound Transit to temporarily reduce service further on Link and some ST Express routes

Because of fluctuating staffing availability to operate service, Sound Transit will introduce additional service reductions on Link light rail starting on Monday, April 20 and on certain ST Express routes operated by King County Metro starting Saturday, April 18.

The further service reductions also reflect an 87 percent system-wide reduction in ridership, with Link and almost all ST Express routes, as well as Sounder service, already operating at reduced levels. Trains will operate with the maximum length of four cars to increase space for social distancing.

Sound Transit is reminding customers that they should limit travel to essential trips and follow social distancing and other critical health guidelines to protect the community. Consistent with recent health guidance, the agency recommends that riders wear protective face masks.

Link light rail trains will run every 30 minutes instead of the previous service level of every 20 minutes. A revised schedule is posted online at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/changes-affect-my-ride/reduced-service.

Sound Transit security officers and law enforcement officers are working to respond to an increase in vandalism and unsanitary conditions that has occurred since Sound Transit suspended fares in response to COVID-19. Riders who encounter conditions that they consider unsafe should contact Sound Transit Security by calling or texting 206-398-5268.

Starting Saturday, April 18, service will be reduced on ST Express routes 542 and 550. Route 542 will have 17 fewer trips, and route 550 will have 12 fewer trips.

Previously announced service reductions include:

ST Express routes operated by King County Metro

Routes 522 and 545 are operating on a reduced schedule with cuts to some trips. Route 554 is operating with close to full service with only two trips reduced. Routes 541, 555 and 556 have been temporarily canceled.

ST Express routes operated by Community Transit

Routes 510, 511, 512, 513, 532 and 535 are running on a reduced weekday schedule that preserves the overall span of service but at a reduced frequency for select trips.

Sounder trains

Sounder North weekday service remains reduced from four round trips to two round trips, with cancellation of the 1701 and 1705 departures from Everett and the 1700 and 1704 departures from Seattle.

Riders will find more information on the specific trips canceled here .

During the COVID-19 response, riders should take into account that electronic resources such as Google maps, One Bus Away and other applications and websites may not have accurate information for all trips, including service reductions affecting other agencies.

Sound Transit has suspended fare requirements on all buses and trains until further notice to help protect transit employees and riders through social distancing. In addition, ST Express passengers will board and exit buses through rear doors whenever possible, increasing separation from operators whose dedication enables Sound Transit to continue service. People with disabilities who need to use the boarding ramp or the lowering feature of the bus may still board via the front door and use the priority seating area.

Riders should sign up for rider alerts to ensure that they receive up-to-date information about service changes, or visit www.soundtransit.org.