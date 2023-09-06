Sound Transit work means closure of WB Alderwood Mall Boulevard this week

Now through Friday, Sept. 8, Sound Transit’s contractor will be working on Alderwood Mall Boulevard as part of the Lynnwood Link light eail extension project.

This work requires the closure of westbound Alderwood Mall Boulevard east of 44th Avenu West. Detours will be provided (see map).

The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. daily.