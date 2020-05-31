Sound Transit work to close intersection of 200th SW and 46th W overnight June 2

Sound Transit’s contractor plans to close the intersection of 200th Street Southwest and 46th Ave West overnight June 2 to replace a storm sewer manhole. There will be a detour in place (see map).

The work is set to occur from 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 at 200th Street SW and 46th Ave W. There will be a detour in place (see map) and a uniformed police officer will be present in the intersection.

For more information, contact outreach specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. Or call the after-hours construction hotline at 888-298-2395.