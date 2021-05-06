Sound Transit work to impact Interurban Trail between 44th and 46th Avenue West starting May 6

Weekdays from May 6-12, Sound Transit said its contractor will load material adjacent to the Interurban Trail between 44th and 46th Avenues West in Lynnwood. Intermittently, flaggers may stop trail users for several minutes at the work zone to ensure trucks can safely exit the area.

The work will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. The trail will be restored to its present condition when the work is complete, Sound Transit says.