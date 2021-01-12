Sounder north line commuter train canceled for rest of week due to landslide threats

Sound Transit has canceled its Sounder north line commuter train service for the rest of the week — Tuesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 15 — due to extensive rain in the forecast and the continued threat of landslides.

Special buses providing direct service to and from Seattle will operate from the Edmond Station southbound at Sounder departure times: 6:41 a.m. and 7:41 a.m.

Northbound special bus service will leave from King Street Station at 4:33 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.

Passengers may also take regularly scheduled Seattle to Edmonds bus service on Community Transit Route 416.

For additional travel alternatives, visit SoundTransit.org/TripPlanner.