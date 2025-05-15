Sounder train available for Kendrick Lamar/SZA concert in Seattle May 17

Seattle concertgoers can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to this weekend’s Kendrick Lamar and SZA Grand National Tour show at Seattle’s Lumen Field. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service.

The special service will be available Saturday, May 17, for the 7 p.m. concert.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 4:45 p.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 5:11 p.m., arriving at King Street Station at 5:44 p.m. The return train departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the show.

An online schedule of Sounder event trains is available at soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/event-service.