Sounder train available for Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals game April 23

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is running to the Sunday, April 23 Mariners game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Special Sounder service for the 1:10 p.m. game is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train departs 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/mariners.