Sounder train available for Mariners vs. Texas Rangers game Aug. 3

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is running to the 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 Seattle Mariners game vs. the Texas Rangers. Special Sounder service is available in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station

at 11:44 a.m.

The train departs 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend games is available at

soundtransit.org/eventservice.