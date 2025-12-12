Sounder train running to Seahawks vs. Colts game Dec. 14

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Sound Transit’s Sounder train will serve fans attending the 1:25 p.m. Seahawks game vs. the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 14.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at http://www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac, Angle Lake, Kent Des Moines, Star Lake and Federal Way. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Eastside passengers can take the Link 2 Line to connect with bus routes that serve the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.