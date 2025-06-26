Sounder Train running to Sunday’s Pride Parade

Seattle Pride Parade attendees can take Sound Transit’s Sounder train to this Sunday’s Pride Parade. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from downtown Seattle.

The special service will be available Sunday, June 29, for the 11 a.m. parade, which begins downtown and ends at Seattle Center.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 8:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 9:11, arriving at King Street Station at 9:44 a.m.

The return train to Everett departs King Street at 5:15 p.m.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend events is available here.