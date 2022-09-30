Sounder train service available for Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland game Oct. 2

Seattle Mariners fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Oakland A’s.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train to Everett will leave Seattle 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/mariners.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at http://www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.