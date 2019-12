Sound Transit has canceled its special events service on the Sounder North train to the Sunday, Dec. 22 Seahawks game due to landslide risk. All Sounder South trains will operate as scheduled.

Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said the agency will reassess the situation on Sounder North — which runs between Everett and downtown Seattle with a stop in Edmonds — on Sunday to determine if there will be any impact to Monday’s Sounder train commute.