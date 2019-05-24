Sounder train to run for Seattle Storm season opener May 25

Seattle Storm fans can skip traffic coming into Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday, May 25 by riding a one-time Sound Transit Sounder event train to the Storm’s season opening game vs. Phoenix Mercury at 12:30 p.m.

The arena-bound train heading north will depart Edmonds at 10:57 a.m. for Everett station. The return train will depart Everett Station 45 minutes after the game. The train will serve all stops along the northern route. Upon arrival at Everett Station, passengers may take an Everett Transit shuttle to Angel of the Winds Arena or make the approximately half-mile walk.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select sporting events this year is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.