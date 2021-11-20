Sounder train traveling to Seahawks game Nov. 21

Seattle Seahawks fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder train to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game Sunday, Nov. 21 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

Inbound train from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 45 minutes after the game. Passengers are required to wear masks on board trains and at all stations.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.