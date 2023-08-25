Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals game Aug. 27

Seattle sports fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder train to this Sunday’s Mariners game. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The special service will be available Sunday, Aug. 27 for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Kansas City Royals.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train departs 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available athttps://www.soundtransit.org/mariners.