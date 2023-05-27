Sounder trains available for May 28 Mariners game

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains is available for the Sunday, May 28 Seattle Mariners game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the baseball game, which begins at 1:10 p.m.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners and Sounders games is available here.