Sounder trains available for NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park Jan. 1

Seattle sports fans can score a hat trick on travel time, parking, and gas by taking Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, featuring the Seattle Kraken hosting the Las Vegas Golden Knights, on New Year’s Day 2024. Special Sounder service is in addition to New Year’s Day Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Monday, Jan. 1 for the noon faceoff of the NHL Winter Classic.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

The return train for the N Line in the direction of Everett departs King Street Station approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of the Sounder trains to NHL Winter Classic are available at soundtransit.org/nhl-winter-classic