Sounder trains available for Seahawks game against Cleveland on Oct. 29

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains are running for this weekend’s Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field, according to a news release.

The special service will be available Sunday for the 1:05 p.m. Seahawks game against the Cleveland Browns, which begins at 1:05 p.m.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.